Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $153.00 at UBS Group

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $142.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

AIZ opened at $125.60 on Monday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

