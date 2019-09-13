Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRO. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Astronics to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,790. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $926.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,761 shares in the company, valued at $556,357.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Astronics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 85,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

