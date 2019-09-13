Atheios (ATH) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $12,760.00 and $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

