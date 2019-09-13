Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Up 42.4% in August

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,261,900 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 31st total of 4,398,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.87. 56,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. Athene has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,650. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 108,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.