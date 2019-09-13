Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $754.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $753,415. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,627 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 30.6% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.