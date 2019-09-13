Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Trading 7.1% Higher

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45, 372,587 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 457,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

