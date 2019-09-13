AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.44, 296,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 209,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $515.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 108,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.