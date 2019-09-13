Australian Bauxite (ASX:ABX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Australian Bauxite Ltd (ASX:ABX) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), 87,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 132,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.11.

Australian Bauxite Company Profile (ASX:ABX)

Australian Bauxite Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of bauxite resources in Australia. It holds 100% interest in 18 bauxite tenements in New South Wales, Queensland, and Tasmania covering an area of approximately 1,390 km2. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

