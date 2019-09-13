AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.93% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We raise our rating on AVEO to and increase our 12-month price target to $1.75 per share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected tivozanib and ficlatuzumab revenues through 2030, assuming a 12.0% discount rate and a 0% terminal growth rate. We derive an rNPV of $393M for the products and add in pro forma net cash and cash equivalents of $65.2M to arrive at a 12-month price target of $1.75 per share. (1) clinical; (2) commercial; (3) financial; (4) partnership; and (5) intellectual property.””

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of AVEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 748,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,868. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.74.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

