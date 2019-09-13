Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,141,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,248,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $63.86. 5,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.31. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

