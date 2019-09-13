AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Trading Down 4.8%

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 51,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 59,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market cap of $57.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.

AXMIN Company Profile (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. It primarily holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

