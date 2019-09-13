Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 405,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,513. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.