Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Axovant Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($2.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXGT. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AXGT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $1,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,794,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

