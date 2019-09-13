Azart 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $963.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Azart has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Azart coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a total market cap of $428.00 and approximately $963.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005927 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

