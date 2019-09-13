B. Riley Increases Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $7.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $6.20 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.6% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

