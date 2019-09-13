Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,565,700 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 935,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $49.91. 121,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,126. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.