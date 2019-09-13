Bank of America Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $135.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.72.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $122.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $124.94. The company has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

