Bank of America Lowers Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jagged Peak Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

JAG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Jagged Peak Energy has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

