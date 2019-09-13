Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 30.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

