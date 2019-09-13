Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$106.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$95.94 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$86.25 and a 12-month high of C$109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.8600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Philip Orsino bought 10,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$91.70 per share, with a total value of C$917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,877,500. Also, Senior Officer Simon Adrian Fish sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.53, for a total transaction of C$32,672.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

