Barclays Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.66 ($5.42).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.