Barclays Analysts Give Macerich (NYSE:MAC) a $33.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.96.

MAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 514,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,341. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macerich has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $560,903.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,444.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,084 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Macerich by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,293 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

