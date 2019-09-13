Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 196.08 ($2.56).

BARC traded up GBX 7.92 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 156.62 ($2.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,226,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 134.70 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

