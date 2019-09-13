Barclays Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.52. 1,643,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,599. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $160,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock worth $7,978,717. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

