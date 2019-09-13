Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the July 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,878. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $643.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

