Barrington Research Analysts Give LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) a $43.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,762. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $93,177,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

