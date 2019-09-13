Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $235,174.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $410,355 in the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

