BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of BBX Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of BBX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 171,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,416. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $477.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.79.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BBX Capital will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BBX Capital by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 365,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

