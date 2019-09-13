Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,719. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 11.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 134,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.