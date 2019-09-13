Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.44

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.50. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

