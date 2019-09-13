Bewhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Up 2.6%

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 15,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 113,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Bewhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

