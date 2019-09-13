BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.41

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.41 and traded as low as $36.92. BHP Group shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 4,884,017 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of A$38.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.70%.

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 3,500 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$35.63 ($25.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,705.00 ($88,443.26).

BHP Group Company Profile (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

