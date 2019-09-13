BidaskClub Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura increased their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $533.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $536.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.15. Equinix has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $567.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 346,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

