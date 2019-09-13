BidaskClub Lowers Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRVG. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trivago in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trivago had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Trivago’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,673,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 128,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 301,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

