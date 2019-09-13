BidaskClub Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to “Buy”

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACLS. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $573.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 474,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

