Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 5.1%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $23.06, approximately 1,454,635 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,418,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $910.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $201,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.