Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.45. Bimini Capital Managment shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 277 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 63.17% and a negative net margin of 214.75%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

