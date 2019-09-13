Binance Coin Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for approximately $20.76 or 0.00201593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $165.80 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.01144489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX, AirSwap, FCoin, Binance, LBank, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

