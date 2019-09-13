BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,694.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH remained flat at $$199.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.08. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.05.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

