Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.54. Biocorrx shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 770 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biocorrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Biocorrx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment.

