BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 90,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BLRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.61. Analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.