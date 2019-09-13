BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Up 33.2% in August

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,800 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 1,381,900 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 3,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 376.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 760.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

