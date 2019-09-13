Bitblocks Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $122,389.00 and approximately $297.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00139796 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,227.04 or 0.99807904 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003144 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

