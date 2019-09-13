Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $9.96 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $174.38 million and $13.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.96 or 0.00096821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QuadrigaCX, OKEx, Exrates and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00433371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003347 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, OKEx, BitMarket, Braziliex, Koineks, Zebpay, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, Binance, Ovis, Bithumb, Exrates, Vebitcoin, QuadrigaCX, Coinnest, Korbit, Instant Bitex, BitBay, Graviex, Indodax, Bitfinex, Huobi, Exmo, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Crex24, Bitinka, CEX.IO, SouthXchange, DSX, HitBTC, Bitlish, TDAX, Coinone, Gate.io, C2CX and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

