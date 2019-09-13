Bitcoin Interest Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $251.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00433554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00098448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038706 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003301 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.