Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 64.7% against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $138.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00620312 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017346 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004219 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

