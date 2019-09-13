Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,193 shares during the quarter. Black Hills accounts for about 2.1% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $76,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after acquiring an additional 381,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $578,475.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 160,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,916 shares of company stock worth $2,198,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.30. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

