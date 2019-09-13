Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). Blucora reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,081,172.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blucora by 112.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Blucora has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

