Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.50

Shares of Bluerock Diamonds PLC (LON:BRD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and traded as high as $89.67. Bluerock Diamonds shares last traded at $86.60, with a volume of 26,701 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,616.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.02.

Bluerock Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.

