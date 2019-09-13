BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.71

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $13.30. BlueScope Steel shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 3,360,555 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is A$12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

In other BlueScope Steel news, insider Mark Vassella 263,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th.

About BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

